Boohoo appoints PKF Littlejohn to replace PwC as auditor

Boohoo has announced the appointment of PKF Littlejohn as its new auditor following the resignation of previous auditor PwC.

Boohoo, whose brands include PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and MissPap, launched a search in October for a new auditor after confirming PwC had stepped down from the role it had held since 2014.

It came following an undercover investigation in July by The Sunday Times alleging poor working conditions and illegal pay at some of the Leicester factories supplying clothes to Boohoo.

The retailer launched an independent review of its UK supply chain following the allegations. The review found “many failings” in the factories of some of its suppliers in Leicester. When publishing the results of the independent review, Boohoo announced its Agenda for Change programme in which it set out six steps to enhance its supplier audit and compliance procedures.

Boohoo co-founder and executive chairman Mahmud Kamani this week told MPs he will “fix whatever’s gone wrong” at his fast-fashion empire.

“We have made some mistakes but over the last 14 years we’ve got more right than wrong and we have a very very fast-growing business,” Kamani said while giving evidence to parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee as part of its investigation into the fashion industry.

He continued: “I’m determined to fix whatever’s gone wrong and I understand things have gone wrong because of the fast-growing nature of this business.”

Boohoo also told the committee it had exited arrangements with 64 Leicester suppliers and factories since late 2019 after finding violations of its code of conduct.