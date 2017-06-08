Boohoo brings in 50 million pounds via share listing

London - Boohoo has successfully fundraised 50 million pounds by listing close to 23 million shares. The money will be used to invest in the construction of a new warehouse as the brand continues to grow.

The online fashion retailer announced on Wednesday morning it aimed to list 22,727,273 shares on AIM in order to raise enough capital to fund the construction of a new, automated supersize logistical hub to fulfill its need for more warehouse capacity. The new distribution center, which is set to span 600,00 square feet, is set to provide Boohoo with over 2 million pounds of net sales capacity. The land acquisition for the site, together with the construction is set to cost the online retailer 150 million pounds over the next three years.