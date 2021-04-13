Boohoo buys new office in Soho

Fast-fashion group Boohoo has bought a new office in Soho for 72 million pounds.

The new space, located in the heart of The West End, will become “home for all London-based product, marketing, technology and central support teams” and will house around 600 of employees.

The group has been growing incredibly fast in recent years, snapping up brands like Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse.

This year, the company bought Debenhams as well as Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis from the collapsed Arcadia group.

This latest news comes after Boohoo announced last week it had agreed a long-term lease for the former warehouse of Arcadia in Daventry.

The warehouse, due to become operational in the group’s second quarter, is now Boohoo’s fourth, along with facilities in Burnley, Sheffield and Wellingborough.

Boohoo said the sites combined will give the group net sales capacity in excess of 4 billion pounds.