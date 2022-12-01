Boohoo enters Indian market through Myntra partnership

British fashion retail group Boohoo has entered the Indian market for the first time via a partnership with the region’s multi brand platform Myntra.

As part of the launch, three of the group’s owned brands – Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nast Gal – are now available to shop through the site, offering over 1,500 goods across a multitude of categories.

It marks the first time the Boohoo and Nasty Gal brands will cater to Indian consumers following the group’s acquisition of the American fast fashion company in 2017.

In a release, Boohoo said its collection will consist of looks inspired by global trends across segments like dresses, tops, bottoms and sweatshirts, among others.

Dorothy Perkins and Boohoo will also offer a selection of footwear that caters to women of all ages.

The three brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store on the platform, allowing shoppers to browse the brands’ catalogues.

The partnership adds to the Boohoo brand’s growing global presence, which has already been established in over 100 countries.

Speaking on the partnership, Sharon Pais, chief business officer of Myntra, said: “On the back of our unmatched reach and cutting edge tech interventions, Myntra continues to be at the forefront of enabling access to sought after global brands for consumers and drive the vision of leading brands to effectively reach fashion-forward Indian consumers.

“Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”