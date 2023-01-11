Boohoo Group plans job cuts at London office

British fashion giant Boohoo Group is planning to cut jobs at its office in London’s Soho.

A spokesperson for the Manchester-based group told FashionUnited that a consultation phase is underway but a decision on the exact number of job cuts has not yet been made.

The Times reported that the retailer is consulting on more than 100 redundancies, adding that the affected roles are in the ecommerce, buying, and design departments.

The spokesperson said: “To ensure long term, sustainable growth of our brands we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to consider a proposal to reduce the number of roles in specific areas of the business.

“Our people teams will be supporting those potentially affected. We are committed to our portfolio and believe that all of our brands have a significant role in the ongoing success of the group and are maximising their individual potential for growth.”

Boohoo Group is the latest in a growing list of fashion companies resorting to job cuts in an effort to slash costs against a challenging backdrop for the wider retail industry.

H&M, Asos, and Gap have all announced redundancies in recent months.