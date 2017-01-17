Boohoo may face competition for Nasty Gal acquisition

Although Boohoo recently claimed its title as the stalking horse bidder for Nasty Gal, it seems that other companies have also expressed interest. Recently, over 200 businesses have confirmed that they are interested in the trendy e-tailer, stirring up some competition for Boohoo.

The Manchester-based company entered an agreement to buy Nasty Gal for 20 million dollars including some intellectual property. As the bankruptcy auction is approaching, there have been approximately 206 individuals or companies that have shown interest in the company, WWD reports. The names of those businesses are not publicly disclosed at the moment. However, as there is strife competition, Boohoo could potentially lose its spot as the winning bidder for Nasty Gal.

If Boohoo is successful in acquiring the company, the purchase agreement would salvage some of Nasty Gal’s intellectual property. Two of the company’s properties that were not included in the deal, according to WWD. The future of these stores, in Santa Monica and on Melrose Ave, are not yet determined. The bids for the company are due by February 5, which will confirm which business has the highest bid for acquiring Nasty Gal.

Photo: Nasty Gal