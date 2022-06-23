Boohoo names Shaun McCabe as new CFO

Boohoo has announced the appointment of Shaun McCabe as chief financial officer (CFO).

McCabe, the company said in a statement, is expected to take up his new role later this year and will succeed Neil Catto whose role will transition to an executive director, remaining on the group board, with responsibility for strategic projects.

Commenting on McCabe’s appointment as CFO, Mahmud Kamani, group executive chairman of Boohoo said: “Neil has been key to the Group’s success since it listed and I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude, and that of the board, for his contribution to the business. Equally, it has been a great pleasure to work with Shaun over the last two years and we are delighted to have him onboard in his new capacity later this year.”

McCabe joined the group’s board as a non-executive director in 2020 and is the current chair of the audit and risk committees as well as sitting on the remuneration, ESG and nomination committees.

Following his new appointment, Brian Small will replace McCabe as chair of the audit committee, with Tim Morris taking on the responsibility of chairing the risk committee. Boohoo added that the company will commence a process to replace Shaun and recruit one further non-executive director.

McCabe joins from Trainline plc, where he has been key to growing the company’s operational and digital footprint as CFO. The company further said that he has extensive digital and retail experience, having previously been the international director at Asos plc, as well as CFO for Amazon Europe.

“I know the senior management team and the group well after serving on the board. Neil has built a solid foundation for the group and I look forward to helping the management team execute boohoo’s growth strategy as CFO,” added McCabe.