Boohoo partners with The Brain Coach for Mental Health Awareness Week

Fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo has announced it will be collaborating with neuropsychologist The Brain Coach on a new campaign that aims to empower customers through a seven day “self-love” plan.

Set in time for Mental Health Awareness Week, the Body Image Cleanse campaign hopes to increase customer confidence through the promotion of habit-forming steps.

The seven day plan, which can be followed through The Brain Coach and Boohoo’s platforms, will run alongside an influencer campaign tasking social media stars to undertake the challenge and encourage their audience to do so too.

The campaign follows a recent poll carried out by the retailer, which found a substantial 70 percent of its customers said they disliked their bodies.

“It is really important to us at boohoo that we use our platform for purposeful and positive change,” said El Chetcuti, head of brand project, in a statement. “Therefore, it felt like a really good time to work on this campaign with the amazing Brain Coach -- especially during Mental Health Awareness Week.”

Chetcuti continued: “We look forward to hearing more from our community on how they felt the plan has supported them, and hopefully, it will be something that makes a lasting change for many people. Watch this space.”