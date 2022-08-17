Boohoo picks 7.1 percent stake in Revolution Beauty

Boohoo has announced a strategic investment by picking up 7.1 percent stake into Revolution Beauty Group plc.

The company said in a release that the investment builds upon the existing relationship between Boohoo and Revolution Beauty, under which Revolution Beauty products are sold through several of the group's direct to consumer brand websites and its online digital department store, Debenhams.

Founded in Manchester in 2006, Boohoo extended its customer offering in 2017 through the acquisitions of PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal. In March 2019, the group acquired the MissPap brand, in August 2019 the Karen Millen and Coast brands and in June 2020 the Warehouse and Oasis brands.

In January 2021, the Group acquired the intellectual property assets of Debenhams and in February 2021, the group acquired the intellectual property assets of UK brands Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.