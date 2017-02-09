​Boohoo receives court approval for acquisition of Nasty Gal

- Vivian Hendriksz |
London - Manchester-based fashion retailer Boohoo has received court approval to acquire certain intellectual property assets and customers databases from US retailer Nasty Gal Inc for 20 million US dollars (16 million pounds).
The court approval sees Boohoo move one step closer to finalizing its acquisition of the bankrupted fashion retailer, which is expected to be completed on February 28. "We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to acquire Nasty Gal," commented Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, joint CEOs of Boohoo.
"It represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our international offering and inspire an ever-growing range of young customers in the US and around the world." The acquistion of Nasty Gal comes not long after Boohoo acquired the parent compent of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing .
