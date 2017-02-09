​Boohoo receives court approval for acquisition of Nasty Gal

London - Manchester-based fashion retailer Boohoo has received court approval to acquire certain intellectual property assets and customers databases from US retailer Nasty Gal Inc for 20 million US dollars (16 million pounds).

The court approval sees Boohoo move one step closer to finalizing its acquisition of the bankrupted fashion retailer, which is expected to be completed on February 28. "We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to acquire Nasty Gal," commented Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, joint CEOs of Boohoo.