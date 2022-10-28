Boohoo to boost US business through DHL partnership

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo is looking to continue growing in the US through a new partnership with logistics company DHL.

The firm, which is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been selected by the fashion group to manage its first US-based distribution centre, through which it will support the company’s expansion in the region.

Based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, the new 1.1 million square foot distribution centre is expected to open in early 2023 and looks to enable next-day delivery within the New York City metropolitan area, a key customer base for the brand.

DHL Supply Chain will hire 1,000 associates in its first year of operation, with nearly 2,500 associates expected to be hired over the next three years.

The site will also house a number of amenities, including a canteen, on-site gym, activity area and training facility to allow for fast hiring.

Furthermore, DHL said in a release that it is planning to introduce automated solutions, such as automated storage and retrieval systems to help replenish inventory and pack.

Speaking on the partnership, Kraig Foreman, president, e-commerce, DHL Supply Chain said: “Although boohoo has been servicing the US through its existing network in the UK since 2006, the company’s growing order volumes and customer demand on this side of the pond in recent years made a US-based distribution centre for direct-to-consumer fulfilment a necessity.”

Foreman added that the new facility will help in reducing transportation costs, improve service and drive greater speed in delivery.