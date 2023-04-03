Boot Barn COO Gregory Hackman to retire this year

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. executive vice president, chief operating officer Gregory V. Hackman, plans to retire later this year.

He will continue with the company until his retirement date, currently estimated for June, and transition his responsibilities to other company executives.

Commenting on the development, Jim Conroy, the company’s president and CEO said in a release: “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Greg for his eight years with Boot Barn. Greg joined Boot Barn as our CFO in 2015, shortly after our IPO, and continued to take on more functional responsibilities before being promoted to EVP, chief operating officer in 2021. During his tenure, our store count increased from 150 stores to nearly 350 stores, and our revenue has grown by more than 1 billion pounds.”

“I am very grateful that I was able to conclude my retail career at Boot Barn and feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with Jim in leading one of the fastest growing retail brands in the country. I will miss the company and the entire team but will reflect on my eight years with Boot Barn fondly,” added Hackman.

Hackman has been Boot Barn’s executive vice president and chief operating officer since November 2021. He previously served as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer from August 2020 through October 2021, and as chief financial officer and secretary from January 2015 through August 2020.