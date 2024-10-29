Boot Barn Q2 sales increase, CEO transition plan outlined

Second quarter results for Boot Barn Holdings showed promise for the footwear retailer, and came as it outlined its leadership transition plan for the months ahead.

For the quarter ended September 28, 2024, the company reported a net sales growth of 13.7 percent over the prior-year, amounting to 425.8 million dollars, while its net income came to 29.4 million dollars.

The period had been a one of notable expansion for the Western brand, which had opened 15 news stores throughout the US, bringing its store count to 425.

The news falls alongside the announcement that its current chief executive officer and president, Jim Conroy, is intending to step down from November 22 in order to pursue an opportunity at the helm of Ross Stores.

In light of this, Boot Barn said that its current chief digital officer, John Hazen, will assume the role of interim CEO, while chairman of the board, Peter Starrett, is to become executive chairman.

Starrett said that Hazen offered a “diverse background” in his career, with a “strong track record for growing sales and profits both at Boot Barn and prior to joining the company”. He is therefore confident in Hazen’s ability to take on the interim CEO role.

Starrett continued: “Personally, I am looking forward to providing oversight and mentorship as executive chairman while the board conducts an internal and external search before making a permanent decision on our next CEO.”