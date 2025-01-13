Boots UK records strong Q1

For the first quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance sales increased 7.5 percent from the year-ago quarter to 39.5 billion dollars, an increase of 6.9 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting sales growth across all business segments.

Boots UK comparable pharmacy sales increased 10.9 percent and comparable retail sales increased 8.1 percent compared to the year-ago quarter with growth across all categories. Boots.com sales grew 30 percent, or 23 percent on a constant currency basis, aided by strong Black Friday performance and representing 22 percent of Boots total retail sales.

The company is maintaining fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of 1.40 dollars to 1.80 dollars, with growth in the US.

"Our first quarter results reflect our disciplined execution against our 2025 priorities: stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow and continuing to address reimbursement models,” said Tim Wentworth, chief executive officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The company said that the first quarter operating loss was 245 million dollars, while adjusted operating income was 593 million dollars.

Net loss in the quarter was 265 million dollars compared to 67 million dollars in the year-ago quarter, and adjusted net earnings decreased 23 percent to 440 million dollars or down 23.2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Loss per share was 31 cents compared to 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was 51 cents compared to 66 cents, a decrease of 23.4 percent on a constant currency basis.

The company added that Boots UK adjusted operating income increased 17.9 percent to 168 million dollars, an increase of 16.1 percent on a constant currency basis, led by strong retail performance in Boots UK and growth in Germany, partly offset by cost inflation and technology investments.