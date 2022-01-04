Boss announces long-term partnership with Matteo Berrettini

German luxury fashion house Boss has announced a long-term partnership with professional Italian tennis player, Matteo Berrettini.

The sportsman has also co-created a capsule collection with the brand, consisting of branded tennis attire and off-the-court wear. Pieces in the line, worn by Berrettini in a campaign, include a polo shirt, hoodie, sports bag, casual trousers and tennis shorts.

The multi-year deal will see Berrettini become an official partner of Boss, introduced as the brand’s global brand ambassador both on and off the court. The tennis star will also appear in Boss’ global campaigns, starting spring/summer 2022.

“I have always been a fan of Boss and it’s an honour to collaborate with such a powerhouse fashion brand - one that is at the top of its game when it comes to style and technical expertise,” Berrettini said, in a release. “I’m particularly proud to have the opportunity to give back to the Italian with each sale from our capsule collection supporting underprivileged children in Italy. I can’t wait to make a positive impact through our partnership.”