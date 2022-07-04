Boss strikes Formula One deal with Aston Martin

German fashion brand Boss has revealed a new partnership with Aston Martin’s Aramco Cognizant Formula One team, seeing it become the official fashion partner.

Beginning next year, the premium label will design and develop looks for AMF1, including a range of formal apparel for its drivers and race and travel wear for the entire team.

The partnership was already present during the British Grand Prix weekend, spanning July 1 to 3, for which the Boss logo appeared on the AMR22’s bodywork.

This new deal will also include collaborations outside of the track, such as the co-developed limited edition capsule collection, set to be released in 2023.

“Our ambition is always to work with strong partners whose defining values match those of our brands,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO of Boss’ parent company Hugo Boss, in a release.

Grieder added: “Aston Martin’s impressive power lies in its focus on technology, craftsmanship, iconic and luxury design – all guiding principles that the Boss brand shares. We are excited to continue our long motorsports legacy with AMF1, and we are looking forward to the many shared experiences we will deliver to fans, with our joint brand power and passion for speed.”

Boss, which began its relationship with motorsport back in 1972, decided to return to the sector after Formula One announced steps to reduce its global environmental impact, including the goal of introducing 100 percent sustainable fuel by 2026.