Boucheron acquires haute jewellery workshop

Haute jeweller Maison Boucheron has strategically acquired a renowned fine jewellery workshop near Place Vendôme in Paris, reinforcing its commitment to expanding production capabilities.

Comprising four entities—Blondeau, Belter, Chanson, and FG Développement—the workshop has been operating collaboratively at the same address since 2017. Approximately sixty artisans, including CAD designers, jewellers, lapidaries, setters, and polishers, work seamlessly together at every stage of crafting High Jewellery creations.

Founded by Cédric Gangemi, a young French entrepreneur and qualified jeweler with previous experience at Chanson and Blondeau, this collective represents the culmination of his efforts in taking over and developing these companies. The newly integrated teams officially became part of Maison Boucheron on October 31st, 2023.

Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, said the acquisition will strengthen the historic workshop's production capabilities.

Boucheron's move aligns with parent company Kering and its overall group performance, reporting a 3 percent decrease in sales to 14.6 billion euros for the first nine months of 2023, with a 13 percent decline in the third quarter alone.