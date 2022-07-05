Bourjois returns to UK market following 2019 exit

French cosmetics brand Bourjois has returned to the UK in an exclusive partnership with Superdrug, after Coty pulled the brand from the UK in December 2019, as part of a strategy to streamline its consumer beauty brands.

Bourjois bestsellers including its Little Round Pot Blusher and Healthy Mix Foundation are now available on Superdrug’s website, with the retailer adding that it plans to roll out the cosmetics brand in-store over the summer.

Anne Lebourg, Bourjois brand director, said in a statement: “Bourjois is overjoyed to be returning to the UK. Since the range was discontinued in the UK in 2019, our deep-rooted heritage of effortless Parisian beauty has continued in France – and indeed worldwide.

“We are looking forward to reintroducing our iconic products, as well as new innovations to Superdrug customers, existing to make beauty a happier place.”

Image: Bourjois

Since its exit from the UK, Bourjois has continued to grow in France and across 38 markets worldwide, explains the brand. It has also introduced new products such as the Rogue Velvet Ink lipstick, which promises to be transfer-proof with “extreme wear” in 12 intense matte shades, which will be new for UK consumers.

Another new product launch for the UK includes Bourjois’ Twist Up Mascara, which has a 2-in-1 unique twistable brush to add length and volume to lashes. Bourjois sells 1.7 Twist Up mascaras per second in France, making it the number-one selling mascara in the country.

Image: Bourjois

Superdrug's Bourjois product range spans face, eyes and lips, including foundation, concealer, lipstick, lip liner, brow pencils, lip gloss, blusher, primer, and eyeshadow palettes.

Superdrug trading director, Megan Potter, added: “Superdrug is absolutely thrilled to welcome the iconic Bourjois brand back to the UK, especially as the range was previously a firm favourite with our customers.

“Parisian beauty is having a big moment thanks to Emily In Paris – and let’s face it, that chic French style will never go out of fashion! Customers will be happy to see the return of Bourjois’ hero products including the Little Round Pot Blushers but there are also some innovative new offerings in the collection.”