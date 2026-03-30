Boux Avenue narrows losses as sales rise 6.9 percent

UK-based lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the financial year ended March 29, 2025.

The company saw turnover increase to 64.02 million pounds (84.97 million dollars), up from 59.90 million pounds in the previous year. The growth was driven by a 6.9 percent increase in sales across all channels. This follows a 4.4 percent decrease in sales during the 2024 financial year.

Improved profitability and EBITDA growth

The retailer’s key financial measure, EBITDA, improved by 6.40 million pounds during the year. Boux Avenue recorded an EBITDA profit of 0.30 million pounds, compared to an EBITDA loss of 6.10 million pounds in 2024.

Operating losses also narrowed substantially to 0.70 million pounds, down from a loss of 6.58 million pounds in the prior period. Gross profit rose to 35.84 million pounds, benefiting from stronger sales and margin management.

The business continues to transition towards a more sustainable financial model despite a challenging economic environment characterized by low consumer confidence.

Strategic expansion and omnichannel investment

Boux Avenue is maintaining its commitment to an omnichannel approach. Turnover from stores reached 32.32 million pounds, while e-commerce and other channels contributed 31.70 million pounds.

The brand expanded its digital presence by launching on TikTok Shop, which grew significantly during the year. It also strengthened partnerships with retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Next, Asos, and Very.

Physical retail remains a priority, with the company operating a network of 27 stores in the UK. Investment plans include a new store opening at Manchester Arndale in August 2025 and a move to a larger location at Manchester Trafford Centre in November 2025.

The company said in a filing that Boux Avenue director and ultimate owner, Theo Paphitis, has provided a letter of support confirming he will not recall amounts due for at least 12 months from the signing of the financial statements. Similar commitments were obtained from related party creditors. Looking ahead, the board expressed optimism for the medium term, noting that like-for-like growth in the current financial year has exceeded 10 percent.