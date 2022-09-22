Brad Pitt debuts genderless skincare line

Brad Pitt has launched a vegan, gender-neutral skincare line called Le Domaine derived from science and nature in partnership with the Perrin family, the renowned Château Beaucastel winemakers, who are also partners in the actor’s Miraval rosé.

Le Domaine skincare line centres around the concept of “from the vine to the skin,” and features four products, backed by research to slow the signs of skin ageing, using natural ingredients sourced from Perrin’s Château de Beaucastel vineyard in the Rhône Valley of France.

The line includes a serum, a cream, a fluid cream, and a cleansing emulsion to offer a “thoughtful, responsible approach” to anti-ageing skincare. They feature a “potent combination” of two exclusive active ingredients GSM10 and ProGR3, developed in collaboration with Professor Pierre-Louis Teissedre and Professor Nicolas Lévy.

Image: Le Domaine Skincare

The research for the line began over 15 years ago, with the Perrin family working alongside Teissedre from the University of Bordeaux to characterise Chateau de Beaucastel’s 13 grape varieties and identify the combination with the most potent antioxidant effects. The result is GSM10, a patented-pending active compound extracted from the seeds and skin of Beaucastel grapes that has maximised antioxidative powers for firmer, radiant, more elastic, and smoother skin.

While Lévy, who has been leading research on progeria, an extremely rare genetic disease that causes children to age rapidly, has used his findings to develop ProGR3. The cosmetic active compound, derived from three natural molecules present in plant extracts, vine sarments, camomile and green tea, is capable of slowing the natural ageing process.

Image: Le Domaine Skincare

Each of the products is vegan-friendly, suitable for all skin types, and 96-99 percent of natural origin. They have been designed to offer a “clean, green, mindful skincare without compromise,” complete with responsible packaging. The line uses lightweight recycled glass bottles and jars, crafted in France, and reusable stoppers made of oak cut from the scraps of the vineyard’s wine barrels. All the products, except the Cleansing Emulsion are refillable, with the brand adding that they are all “almost entirely recyclable”.

Commenting on the skin care ethos, Brad Pitt said in a statement: "It is about imitating nature’s organic cycles, its original beauty. In nature, there is no concept of waste. Every discarded thing becomes nourishment for another. This is circularity for Le Domaine Skincare."

Image: Le Domaine Skincare

The Perrin family added: "From the regenerative viticulture on our untouched land at Château de Beaucastel came the idea of getting closer to scientists to find out what we could do with all the organic matter that we were no longer using, once the grapes had been pressed.

“The idea grew thanks to some unlikely encounters and the realisation that our project could go much further thanks to synergies never before explored in the world of beauty. From intuition to intention, Le Domaine Skincare was born."

Pitt has been actively involved in the creative process of the skincare range, explained the brand, from choosing the name and brand identity to testing the products and designing the packaging. However, the Hollywood star was quick to add that this is not a celebrity brand, and he will not be the face of its campaigns.

Image: Le Domaine Skincare

"For a long time, I had tossed around the idea of creating a skin care line,” explains Pitt. “When the Perrins told me about the research, they had conducted with a professor on the antioxidant property of the grapes and leaves, it clicked. We rapidly moved on with the concept of developing a unique sustainable skin care brand merging state-of- the-art research with the best natural ingredients.”

The actor singled out The Cream as his favourite product, stating: “I’m a big fan of every single one and use The Cream daily. It is my favourite one — I really like the texture because it’s creamy, it moisturises quickly. It makes my skin much more comfortable under the California sun.”

Le Domaine Skincare is available online at le-domaine.com. From October, it will be stocked in premium beauty retailers in the UK and US, as well as France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Benelux. The brand added that it has plans for its products to be present on every continent within three years.

Prices range from 60 pounds / 70 euros / 80 US dollars for The Cleansing Emulsion to 290 pounds / 350 euros / 385 US dollars for The Serum.

Image: Le Domaine Skincare