Brama acquires Frame to expand its portfolio of American brands

Italian group Brama just added a new brand to its portfolio. The group, known for its American premium brands, has just added Frame for its EMEA market from its newest season.

Frame was founded in 2012 in Los Angeles as a denim-based company. Combining Parisian roots with 1970's fashion nostalgia, the contemporary label produces ready-to-wear for each season. Just in time for its SS18 collection, Brama has acquired the West Coast label to help expand its company. "Our acquisition of FRAME for the EMEA market represents an important milestone for the Brama Group," Renzo Braglia, chief executive officer of the Brama Group, said in a statement translated from French to English.

Frame also joins brands such as J Brand, Mother, and Current/Elliot under Brama's portfolio of premium American denim brands. The Brama Group has various labels under its umbrella including luxury fashion brands as well as boutiques. Based in Italy, the company operates seven showrooms located in Paris, Antwerp, Madrid, Dusseldorf, Munich, Copenhagen and Milan.