Brand Attic reports 809 percent revenue growth

Fashion e-commerce Brand Attic has reported a staggering 809 percent rise in revenue year-on-year, as the Manchester-based brand celebrates its second birthday.

The online retailer, owned by LF Europe, features more than 30 leading labels including Fashion Union, Wal G, Neon Rose and AX Paris, also adds that visits to the website are currently 2,544 percent higher than during the first month of launching and the latest monthly revenue is on track to beat record levels set during Black Friday 2016.

Responding to the rise in growth, Brand Attic is expanding its branded products offering with TFNC and DKNY being added to its portfolio later this year. In addition, it will also launch its own label in October offering “capsule wardrobe that is on-trend and competitively priced”.

Brand Attic to launch own label in October

Steph Linton, e-commerce manager at Brand Attic, said: “It’s just over two years since we launched at the end of April 2015 and during that time we have set ourselves ambitious targets to compete against the likes of ASOS and Boohoo.

“We have been bold in our marketing and pioneered influencer marketing, working with the likes of Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson, local fashion blogger Megan Ellaby and model Vogue Williams to raise brand awareness. We are so proud to be a part of the North West’s thriving e-commerce scene and these latest stats, showing an 809 percent increase in annual revenue for June, show that our efforts are truly paying off.”

Brand Attic launched in 2015 with just three members of staff and now employs 16 people, including 7 new additions this year alone, in roles spanning marketing, e-commerce, buying and design. It is planning a further recruitment drive to draw talent from the burgeoning e-commerce scene in and around Manchester, which is also home to fast-growing brands Boohoo and Missguided.

The e-tailer also recently launched its first TV advertising campaign to coincide with its second birthday celebrations and rolled out multi-channel ads across 200 railway stations, 500 escalator panels and bus wraps around the North West.

Linton added: “It is extremely exciting to think what the future might hold and, with our expanded marketing team and focus on adding new brands to the portfolio, we are confident we’ll continue in this rich vein of form.”

Image: courtesy of Brand Attic