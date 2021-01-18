Brand Machine Group acquires Penfield

Global licensing specialists Brand Machine Group (BMG) has acquired American outdoor brand Penfield.

Brand Machine Group confirmed in a statement that they would start a global wholesale launch for Penfield for its autumn/winter 2021 menswear and womenswear collections this January. Both ranges will encompass the brands “rich New England’DNA in capsules of functional outdoor styles”.

The international fashion licensing group houses adult and childrenswear brands including Jack Wills Kids, Lyle and Scott Junior, and Elle Junior, as well as U.S. Polo Assn and Russell Athletic.

To strengthen its leadership team, Brand Machine Group has appointed Tom Duncan, former commercial director at Lyle and Scott, as its brand director.

Commenting on his new role, Duncan, said: “The outdoors and it’s lifestyle is so pertinent in this day and age and we are looking forward to unlocking the brands incredible provenance and story within both sectors over the forthcoming seasons with a segmented proposition that delivers the function, innovation and quality that the brand was first built on.”

In addition, Jason Eames-Illingworth has also joined the group from Hunter, where he was country manager, as chief commercial officer.

Eames-Illingworth added: “There are few heritage brands that have the potential Penfield does to cross both lifestyle and performance outdoor sectors. We are looking forward to curating a distribution network that caters to our global consumer and our focus will be driving both the US and European direct to consumer and wholesale businesses alongside the delivery of a more geared product offer in the future.”