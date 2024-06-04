Brand Machine Group expands into Australia

Brand Machine Group (BMG), the international fashion brand owner and licensing house, has expanded into Australia with a new showroom in Syndey to showcase its portfolio of fashion brands.

BMG's Sydney showroom, located in Surry Hills, is part of the group’s broader expansion strategy into Asia Pacific and will give buyers across the region access to its portfolio of fashion brands for adults, including U.S. Polo Assn., Penfield, Flyers American Born and kidswear brands such as New Balance apparel, Juicy Couture and Jack Wills.

The UK-based group said it will leverage its forty-plus years of expertise in vertical manufacturing processes and its established network of international wholesale partners “to seamlessly introduce its brands to the Australian market, while further advancing its investment and expansion across the Asia Pacific region”.

BMG also added that it is in “advanced talks” with major retailers to supply leading clothing brands to stores and online Australia-wide for the autumn/winter 2025 season.

Brand Machine Group names Kevin Cliffe as country manager for ANZ

The group’s activities in Australasia will be spearheaded by its newly appointed country manager for ANZ, Kevin Cliffe, who was previously co-founder and group trading director at a leading Australian retail group.

Boo Jalil, chief executive of Brand Machine Group, said in a statement: “Our arrival in the vibrant Australian market marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to revolutionise the e-commerce and retail landscape. Under Kevin’s leadership, we have every confidence that BMG will reach new heights and deliver exceptional outcomes for our retail partners and consumers, alike.

"Kevin's proven ability to drive growth, along with his deep expertise in strategic operations, customer acquisition and market expansion, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in Australia and the wider APAC region via wholesale, integration and direct-to-consumer avenues. This strategic approach reflects BMG's unwavering commitment to delivering quality products while staying true to the essence of each brand in its portfolio.”

Commenting on his new role, Cliffe added: “I could not be more excited to be leading BMG’s expansion into APAC with the opening of our showroom in Sydney and our growing cavalcade of first-class Australian retail partners.

“The Australian fashion retailing sector continues to grow and evolve alongside new trends, changing consumer tastes, new technologies like AI and the increased focus on more conscious consumerism with sustainable and slow fashion, and we look forward to embracing these changes and shaping the future of fashion in the region.”