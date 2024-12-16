Brand of Swedish influencer faces accusations of bullying

A new investigation has brought forth accusations of a toxic culture at Djerf Avenue, the clothing brand of Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf.

Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet uncovered the claims in a report citing the experiences of 11 anonymous current and former employees, who each described instances including but not limited to being called names, bodyshaming and “psychological terror”.

The allegations are largely against Djerf, herself, who is said to have established a culture of favouritism and control at the brand’s office.

One unnamed employee said they were a “daily witness of people being bullied”, while another claimed she had “never been so afraid of a person in my entire life”.

It was also alleged that Djerf reserved a toilet to use for just herself and her “favourites” and, upon one individual using it without such knowledge, an employee was believed to have been forced to scrub the toilet as an apparent punishment.

Djerf, who has amassed over three million followers on Instagram and has previously been recognised on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2023, first founded Djerf Avenue in 2019 with her partner, Rasmus Johansson, leveraging the loyalty of her growing audience.

The brand, which claims to produce “ethically” in locations across Europe, offers pared back, elevated basics reflecting Djerf’s personal style, alongside homeware, accessories and beauty.

Upon the unveiling of the allegations, the influencer took to Instagram to respond to the claims and denounce the accusations made against her.

In a comment under her most recent post on the platform, Djerf said: “Creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful space has always been essential to me, both personally and as the founder of Djerf Avenue. I take these accusations very seriously and if my actions have made anyone feel mistreated, I sincerely apologise.

“Inclusion is one of my core values and the foundation of everything I’ve built with Djerf Avenue. I deeply value everyone who represents us and am committed to ensuring they always feel appreciated, included and supported. If anyone has felt otherwise, I am truly sorry.

“I don’t recognise myself in all the claims made, but I see this as an opportunity to listen, grow, and take full responsibility as a leader. I am committed to reflecting, improving and fostering a better culture for everyone, with the advice and guidance from a coach and ongoing feedback.”