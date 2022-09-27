Brand turning bottles into bags secures 250,000 pound loan

Kind Bag has announced the closing of a 250,000 pound loan to support the growth of its ‘sustainable’ accessory development business.

The East London-based company creates bags made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles in a bid to embrace circular fashion while also emphasising both functionality and beauty.

Its products include backpacks, pouches, reusable bags and totes, which the company said are 100 percent recyclable themselves and emit less CO2 than cotton bags.

In a release, the brand noted that, to date, it had saved three million plastic bottles from ending up in landfills or the ocean.

Kind Bag said it plans to become “a leading accessory brand”, using the loan from Triodos Bank UK to help accelerate its growth.

The financing will also be used to expand its team, invest in marketing and develop its range of bags through new product development.

The all-female led company already boasts a strong UK presence, with listings in retailers such as Selfridges, Waterstones and Anthropologie. It also exports to over 25 global countries.

Next to its partnerships with factories and suppliers, each selected based on ethical trade evaluations, Kind Bag is also aiming to achieve net zero in its UK warehouse by 2023.