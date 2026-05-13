BrandAlley appoints advisors to explore potential sale

Off-price premium e-tailer BrandAlley has reportedly appointed advisors from Interpath to explore strategic options for the business, including a potential sale.

According to Retail Week, the company is seeking a new investment partner to support its next phase of growth. Management had initially been eyeing a debt raise, but is now said to be expanding options to include a partial or full sale of the business.

FashionUnited has contacted Interpath with a request to comment.

BrandAlley was founded as part of a partnership between BrandAlley France and Rupert Murdoch’s News International in 2008. It currently operates as a members-only premium off-price retailer specialising in fashion, beauty, and homeware.

The company was bought out by management in 2013 before rapidly expanding through the acquisition of competitors like Achica, Internet Fusion Group, and The Edit LDN, for which it holds a majority stake.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the company’s most recently reported financial period, BrandAlley’s GMV fell 2.7 percent while its net sales dropped 4.9 percent, largely due to the restructuring of its French business into a marketplace-only model.

Despite this, gross margin rose to 36.3 percent, while its EBITDA increased 51 percent. The French arm further moved from a 1.5 million pound loss to a 200,000 pound profit.

At the time of the report, the group said it was investing 5.4 million pounds into a new IT system to support its marketplace and dropship model, which was highlighted as a key growth driver.