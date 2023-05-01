BrandAlley rescues Internet Fusion Group from administration

Online fashion retailer BrandAlley has stepped up to purchase certain assets from Internet Fusion Group (IFG), partially rescuing the e-commerce fashion business from administration.

The decision “marks a significant strategic opportunity to enhance BrandAlley’s infrastructure”, the UK company said, as it looks to make its operations “more cost-effective”.

Next to IFG’s intellectual property assets, BrandAlley is also acquiring the retailer’s logistics operation and customer service division out of administration, in a pre-pack deal.

It noted that it would not be trading from IFG domains or purchasing IFG’s existing payables or stocks, however it will deliver customer orders that are currently with carriers.

Over 100 job losses

IFG founder and director Dom Scott announced the news on his LinkedIn, where he said he was “devastated” for all of his colleagues and friends that had been made redundant.

Scott said that the administration deal came due to circumstances outside of his control, resulting in over 100 job losses.

In a statement to Drapers, Rob Feldmann, CEO of BrandAlley, said: “The IFG customer is very much aligned to our existing customer profile and the acquisition will enhance our operational structure to deliver the best possible service for our members.

“We look forward to welcoming over 125 new employees from IFG to the BrandAlley family, all of whom will be key in driving our exceptional customer experience.”