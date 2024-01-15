BrandAlley snaps up majority stake in The Edit LDN

Off-price e-tailer BrandAlley has acquired a majority stake in The Edit LDN as the sneaker resale platform descends into what its founder has dubbed “phase 2.0”.

The move, initially reported on by WWD and later confirmed by The Edit LDN’s Moses Rashid, will see the sneaker platform undergo a formal restructuring while operating under BrandAlley’s own infrastructure.

It came after a financially challenging year for The Edit LDN, with cash flow issues holding precedence despite notable growth.

In a statement on his LinkedIn, Rashid said: “While we had another year of growth [in] the backdrop of a difficult economic climate impacting the big players like Farfetch and Matches, 2023 was a challenging year for many and that included us.

“Some very difficult decisions had to be made so please know there was nothing glamorous about how we got here. A special thanks to my team at The Edit LDN who battled, scraped and kept the faith. Now for 2.0.”

In a statement to WWD, Rashid further noted that it had been “crucial” to secure a long-term partner that offered the “operational infrastructure required for sustainable growth”.

For BrandAlley, meanwhile, the acquisition provides an opportunity to “tap into a more youthful customer demographic”, it told the media outlet, with The Edit LDN to then also gain access to a “much wider premium audience” as a result.