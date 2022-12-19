Brands attempt to cover tracks following PETA investigation into down suppliers

Following an investigation into Vietnam-based down suppliers, a number of retailers have reportedly attempted to cover their tracks and remove any links to producers of the material.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) unveiled its findings from its investigation into Vietnamese farms and slaughterhouses last month, revealing a disturbing number of animal rights violations taking place in some of the locations.

According to the organisation, down suppliers Vina Prauden and Nam Vu were found to be “mutilating” live ducks used for the production of the material.

PETA said the two suppliers had been linked to the “deceptive” Responsible Down Standard (RDS), for which both their down is sold under in retailers such as Gap, H&M, Lacoste and Guess.

Now, the nonprofit has said a number of these companies have attempted to either cover their tracks or make some viable change to their operations.

While fast fashion retailer H&M has removed all animal welfare labels online and erased any mention of RDS, Guess has been delisted from Nam Vu’s client list on its website.

Following the launch of an investigation, Prauden is said to have cut off the part of its supply chain that covers its Vietnamese farms and has removed the list of its customers from its website.

Meanwhile, Textile Exchange, which operates RDS, has also claimed to be investigating the findings. However, PETA noted that the organisation often makes the same claim following each of its investigations, and yet no standards appear to change.

Following the launch of its third edition in 2019, 60 brands announced their commitment to the RDS, through which they claim to not source down from farms that do not pertain to specific animal welfare standards.