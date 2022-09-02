Bravado snaps up The Beatles’ merchandise rights

Apple Corps and Bravado, a merchandising subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG), have announced a new partnership which will see them come together to develop new merchandise opportunities for The Beatles.

The deal, which spans retail, licensing and e-commerce in North America, builds on the duo’s past relationship and will see a unified brand strategy over music and merchandise offerings.

As part of the agreement, a new Beatles online retail store has launched via a dedicated website.

UMG has been home to The Beatles’ recorded music catalogue since 2012 and has seen the launch of their presence on music platforms, in documentaries and on social media.

Bravado will work with Apple Corps, a company founded by the British band, to expand its presence in the region through retail and licensing partnerships and direct-to-consumer efforts.

“Bringing The Beatles back to Bravado was a top priority of mine – not only as a fan of their music but as someone who is inspired by the creative and cultural impact they continue to have around the world,” said Matt Young, president of Bravado, in a release.

Young continued: “The responsibility of representing such an iconic and beloved brand isn’t lost on me and we look forward to working with Jeff Jones and the Apple Corps team to continue to bring The Beatles’ vision to life.”