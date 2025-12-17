Bravissimo reports 79.3 million pounds revenue after Wacoal Europe acquisition

Bravissimo, a retailer specializing in lingerie, swimwear, and nightwear, underwent a significant change with the acquisition of its immediate parent company, Bravissimo Group Ltd, by Wacoal Europe on September 26, 2024. This acquisition resulted in a change in the accounting reference date to March 31, extending the current reporting period to 17 months.

For the 17 months ended March 31, 2025, the company reported revenue of 79.3 million pounds compared to 57.6 million pounds for the 12 months to October 31, 2023 and a gross profit of 49 million pounds up from 36.2 million pounds. The gross profit margin was 61.8 percent. The company also achieved an operating profit of 1.4 million pounds for the 17-month period, while the profit before tax was 1.5 million pounds.

Despite a challenging inflationary environment and fluctuating customer shopping habits, the company maintained strong performance, leveraging its competitive advantage through outstanding customer service and fitting experiences. Key performance indicators for the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, included a 2.3 percent increase in active customers and a 3.6 percent rise in new customers compared to the prior 12-month period, while retail footfall declined by 2 percent.

Subsequent to the balance sheet date, the company faced a significant operational disruption when its only warehouse experienced a small fire on June 21, 2025, causing a nine-week suspension of replenishment and fulfillment. The directors, however, are confident that sufficient insurance coverage is in place and the event poses no risk to the company's going concern status.