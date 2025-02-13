Brax Achieves Record Sales in 2024

Trousers manufacturer Brax concluded the past fiscal year with record sales.

Leineweber GmbH & Co. KG achieved the highest turnover in the company's history in 2024, the Herford-based company behind the Brax brand announced on Thursday. Revenues amounted to 361 million euros. Year-over-year, and adjusted for the sales of the Aschaffenburg-based apparel supplier Fuchs Schmitt, which was acquired in 2024, the company recorded a sales increase of 6.5 percent. 66 percent of revenue was generated in the domestic market, the remaining 34 percent abroad.

“With our ‘Making Success Happen’ strategy, we set ambitious goals and achieved them,” says Marc Freyberg, Managing Director of Marketing & Sales at Brax. “All brands, all markets, and all channels contributed to this great success.”

Brax achieved growth of around 10 percent year-over-year in both its own retail stores and its e-commerce business.

For 2025, the company plans to invest significantly in a new tops concept. Starting in February, 240 new retail spaces will be implemented for this segment. The majority of this new concept, with 181 locations, will be rolled out domestically.

Leineweber employs approximately 1,100 employees, 639 of whom are based in Herford, Germany.