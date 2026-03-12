Brazilian group Azzas 2154 reports recurring net profit of 168 million reais in Q4

Azzas 2154, listed on the B3 stock exchange as AZZA3, released its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, March 11. In the last quarter of the year, which focused on adjustments for operational efficiency, the company reported a recurring net profit of 168 million reais (32.04 million dollars). This represents a slight decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024. For the full year, net profit reached 770.7 million reais, an increase of 30.5 percent versus the previous year.

Net revenue for the last quarter of 2025 was 3.26 billion reais, a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to 2024. Gross revenue fell by 2.3 percent against the same period last year. The difference reflected higher deductions from increased taxes and lower generation of ICMS – Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services – credits. It was also impacted by US import tariffs.

International revenue driven by Farm Rio's success

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin increased by 15.4 percent to 501.1 million reais. For the full year, recurring EBITDA totalled 1.94 billion reais, up 5.8 percent from 2024.

Cash generation in 2025 was 1.2 billion reais, indicating the group's financial health following the merger.

Revenue outside of Brazil reached 1.7 billion reais, a 21 percent increase, driven mainly by the global success of Farm Rio.

“We enter 2026 with a simpler, more efficient organisation, focused on consistent execution. In a scenario still marked by macroeconomic uncertainties, our priorities remain clear: cash generation, operational efficiency, and disciplined execution,” the management revealed in a statement.

