BRC calls on UK government to make Apprenticeship Levy more flexible

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has said it has requested the government “to introduce much-need flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy” stating that this could create 8,000 new retail apprenticeships.

Writing to secretary of state for education, Nadhim Zahawi MP, the organisation has outlined three main challenges to be addressed, which it has said could ultimately improve the functioning of the Levy for businesses and allow for more training to take place.

Firstly, the BRC has asked to allow for high-quality short courses in functional skills, which are currently not covered by the Levy’s funds as it requires courses to be a minimum of one year.

‘Levi must work for both businesses and apprentices’

The BRC has also requested that the fund covers associated training costs and for a wider range of courses to be supported to allow for more young people to enter into pre-employment and pre-apprenticeship programmes.

In the letter, the organisation noted: “Figures suggest if these changes were made, upwards of 8,000 additional apprenticeship places could be created across retail.”

The BRC has said it is hoping to meet the secretary of state to further discuss possible changes to the apprenticeship scheme, adding that further flexibility would not cost the government or businesses any money.

In a statement, chief executive of the BRC, Helen Dickinson, commented: “To deliver on government commitments to upskilling the UK workforce, we need the Apprenticeship Levy to work for both businesses and apprentices.”