Brendan Hoffman joins Wolverine Worldwide as President

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Brendan Hoffman as its next President and his appointment as a member of its board of directors, both effective on his expected start date of September 8, 2020. Hoffman, the company said in a statement, will report to Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s current Chairman, CEO and President and he is expected to transition over a period of time to become the future CEO of the company.

“Brendan is a very strong addition to the Wolverine Worldwide senior management team and his proven leadership and track record makes him the ideal person to become our next President and eventually lead Wolverine Worldwide into the next chapter of its journey,” said Krueger, who has served as Wolverine’s CEO and President since 2007.

Wolverine Worldwide names Brendan Hoffman as next President The company added that Hoffman brings 30 years of merchandising, digital marketing and omni-channel consumer direct experience from a variety of brands and retailers. Most recently, he was CEO of Vince Holding Corp., a publicly traded global contemporary fashion brand. Prior to joining Vince in 2015, Hoffman was CEO and president of Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. and president and CEO of Lord & Taylor LLC. Earlier in his career, he was CEO and president of Neiman Marcus Direct.

In his role as President, Hoffman will focus on driving growth across the company’s portfolio of lifestyle brands. The key leaders responsible for Wolverine Worldwide’s brands, digital execution, advanced concepts and innovation, consumer insights and merchandising will report to Hoffman, including Jim Zwiers, Chris Hufnagel, Joelle Grunberg, Tom Kennedy and Angelo Ng.

“I’m pleased and honored to have been selected as Wolverine’s next President,” Hoffman said, adding, “I look forward to working with the company’s incredible team to build on the current momentum in the business and accelerate the growth of its brands in the new global environment.”

Hoffman holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He serves on the board of advisors of the Jay Baker Retail Center at Wharton and has served on many other civic, charitable and business organizations over the years.

Picture credit:Wolverine Worldwide