Brexit update: PM attends EU summit after surviving confidence vote

Theresa May is attending a EU summit later today in Brussels following her successful no confidence vote on Wednesday night.

The Prime Minister will be talking with EU leaders about the Northern Ireland backstop - an area of her deal that Mrs May said on Tuesday evening caused “deep and widespread concern” in Parliament.

“We now need to get on with the job of delivering Brexit for the British people and building a better future for this country,” the PM said on Wednesday following the vote. Before the vote the pound hit a high of 1.2672 dollars on Wednesday evening.

Mrs May won her vote on Wednesday night by 200 votes to 117.