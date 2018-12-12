Brexit update: Theresa May faces vote of no confidence from Tory MPs

London - Theresa May is to face a vote of confidence from Tory MPs today to decide whether she will remain Prime Minister following growing uncertainty concerning her Brexit deal.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street this morning, Mrs May said: “Through good times and bad over the last two years, my passionate belief that such a deal is attainable, that a bright future lies ahead for our country, has not wavered, and it is now within our grasp.

“A change in leadership of the Conservative Party now will put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.”

Mrs May argued that by changing leadership now, any newly appointed Prime Minister would not have enough time to renegotiate deals, which might force them to extend or rescind Article 50, meaning Brexit would be delayed or stopped altogether.

"I will contest that vote with everything I have got," Mrs May said.

Conservative MPs will vote today between 6-8pm, with a result expected to come a few hours later.