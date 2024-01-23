Bridgepoint to acquire beauty brand Roc Skincare

Roc Skincare, an anti-aging beauty brand best known for its retinol products, has been bought by Bridgepoint, a UK listed investment company.

According to Reuters the value of the acquisition was 500 million dollars, although details of the sale were not disclosed. The business was sold by Gryphon Investors, a California-based private equity firm that acquired Roc in 2019.

Roc Skincare was created in 1957 by French pharmacist Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, who believed skincare solutions should be proactive, positive, and a pleasurable approach to beauty. With a rich history spanning over 65 years, Roc is a pioneer brand of the dermo-cosmetic world with its track record of industry-first innovations, including the first hypoallergenic skincare products, the first broad-spectrum UV protection and the first stabilised Retinol products.

Bridgepoint has 39.5 billion euros in assets under its management, the company said in a statement, and has made similar investments including the purchase of French cosmetics company Vivacy in 2022. When Gryphon acquired Roc in 2019 it was only the second beauty brand in its portfolio, after acquiring Milani Cosmetics a year earlier.

Fernando Acosta, CEO of Roc Skincare, said: “With Bridgepoint's deep expertise in the dermatology sector and its strong European presence, Roc is poised to capitalise on the promising growth opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to thank the Roc team and Gryphon for their support over the past few years. Through the hard work and innovation of Roc's talented team, we've become one of the largest independent skincare brands globally, while upholding our commitment to delivering the best clinically proven skin health solutions.”

Fabrice Turcq, Partner at Bridgepoint, commented in a statement: "Under Fernando’s leadership, Roc has become an impressive standalone business with a rich European heritage and dermatology expertise. The Company’s unique, clinically proven products for ageing skin conditions are a highly appealing customer proposition with significant growth opportunities. With Bridgepoint’s support, Roc is poised to accelerate growth in Europe and beyond, strengthen its online presence and expand its product offering.”

The transaction is expected to close in February.