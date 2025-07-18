Brightplus raises 2 million euros to scale innovative textile coating process

Finnish green-tech materials company Brightplus has successfully raised 2 million euros in funding to accelerate the growth, development, and industrial scaling of its high-performance, recyclable, bio-based textile coatings.

The funding round was led by impact investor Collateral of Good, and co-led by Nordic Butterfly Ventures, with additional backing from E.A.T. Holdings, FF-Future, Nordic Option, and FutureLab-X.

Brightplus is currently developing advanced bio-sourced materials that are both renewable and recyclable. By repurposing industrial side streams into high-performance biomaterials, which range from its proprietary BrightBio liquid coatings to bioplastics, Brightplus develops next-gen materials designed to rival traditional materials while drastically cutting environmental impact.

Investment to fund the growth of Brightplus's BrightBio waterless coating technology

"Pure water is one of the most precious resources on the planet. That's why BrightBio was designed as a fully waterless solution," said Jarkko Leivo, chief technology officer and co-founder at Brightplus, in a statement. "It sets a new standard for ethical, regulation-ready coated textiles. Our one-layer tech delivers multiple performance features fitting seamlessly into the existing workflows without the burden of green premium."

The new investment will be used to scale Brightplus BrightBio coating technology from pilot to full industrial production. Central to this growth is its adaptable formulation approach, allowing the use of locally sourced raw materials, from agricultural biowaste to CO₂-based inputs, near manufacturing sites. Digital tools provide the company with precise recipe control and full feedstock traceability, enhancing both efficiency and sustainability.

"At Collateral Good, we invest in solutions with the potential to reshape entire industries. Brightplus stands out with a commercially viable, PFAS-free, bio-based coating technology that meets real market demand," said Mariana Gonzalez, principal at Collateral Good, in a statement. "By sourcing raw materials from agricultural waste streams, they not only address a critical sustainability gap but do so with strong economics. We're excited to back a highly experienced founding team that combines deep industry knowledge with a clear vision for scaling impact."

By using drop-in compatible granules suited for standard production lines, Brightplus can scale quickly with partners, minimizing emissions, complexity, and capital expenditure in the process. "We have a deep understanding of different sustainable raw materials and how to combine them into functional solutions and recipes that deliver performance without compromise," added Milja Hannu-Kuure, CEO of Brightplus.

"Safe, European-sourced raw materials are also a key advantage that helps us stand out in the international market. We have proven the effectiveness of our technology in pilot projects with leading brands, and we are now ready to scale this sustainable vision into practice."

Initially focused on glass applications, Brightplus is now setting its sights on textiles, offering PFAS-free, recyclable coatings that meet the industry's growing demand for sustainability. Its in-house R&D hub, Brightplus Kitchen, and partnerships with global leaders underscore its commitment to scalable, science-backed innovation. Holding multiple certifications, including Oeko-Tex Class 1, Brightplus ensures compliance with the strictest safety standards, making its solutions safe for skin and the planet.

"Customer-validated added value, the team's top expertise, and a strong patent portfolio providing sustainable competitive advantage made our investment decision easy," added Ville Heikkinen, partner at Butterfly Ventures. "We have made many investments related to sustainability and received recognition for it, so Brightplus fits perfectly into our focus area. The huge benefits of the BrightBio solution compared to competitors will accelerate the company's growth."