British Embassy in Tokyo calls for sponsors to support fashion trade event

The British Embassy in Tokyo is calling for partners and sponsors to support an event in Japan intended to welcome UK delegates from the Fashion and Luxury sector. The “showcase and reception” are being held as part of the UK at Expo programme, which is currently being held in Osaka up until October 13.

UK brands are to be showcased within the Ambassador’s Residence via invite-only events, where an audience of Japanese fashion buyers, luxury media, stylists, cultural tastemakers and business leaders will be present.

In a press release on the UK government’s site, the initiative was said to be aimed at “creating a valuable platform for networking and collaboration”, with a shared objective of strengthening commercial ties and boosting UK exports to the Japanese market.

While the bolstering of British fashion caters to a rising demand for UK brands in Japan itself, this event also further contributes to wider relationship goals between the UK and Japanese governments, which earlier this year, held their first Economic 2+2 Ministers’ Meeting.

Through this collaboration, the two regions, which share an annual economic relationship valued at 27 billion pounds, hope to enhance business opportunities, create jobs and promote economic stability through free trade and energy cooperation, among other things.

For now, companies interested in sponsoring the fashion event at the British Embassy in Tokyo are asked to contact the embassy by July 27.