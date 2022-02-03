British Fashion Council announces Otrium as a new Patron

The British Fashion Council has announced Otrium as its newest Patron. The end-of-season fashion platform joins companies including Depop, Farfetch and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group in sponsoring the UK's official fashion body. Otrium’s co-CEO Milan Daniels will join the BFC’s advisory board as part of the deal.

Patronage is vital to the BFC's industry efforts

BFC Patronage involves supporting the British Fashion Council to deliver significant and impactful programmes that benefit the industry at large. Specifically, Otrium will play a key role in helping the British Fashion Council to develop strategies for more sustainable business practises and how fashion brands report their ESG progress and credentials.

Otrium, like Yoox before it, allows brands to have a second life at discounted prices, listing unsold inventory from previous seasons. The company primarily sells mid-market range brands, and not (yet) the emerging designers and luxury companies the British fashion industry is so well known for. While Yoox positioned itself as an off-season designer fashion platform available at discount, Otrium’s tagline is sustainability, citing all clothes should be worn. The Amsterdam-based company counts 3.5 million members and offers reductions of up to 75 percent.

In statement released by the BFC Otrium Milan Daniels said: “Embarking on a Patronage with the British Fashion Council is an important milestone for Otrium. We see a future where all clothing is worn and supporting the British Fashion Council’s work is a major step towards getting there. We look forward to collaborating with the British Fashion Council’s wider network and driving long-term positive change in the industry.”

Caroline Rush, BFC Chief Executive commented: “We are delighted to welcome Otrium as a BFC Patron. As we embark on an important journey to make the British fashion industry circular, Otrium’s expertise will be crucial for our extended network. We look forward to working with Otirum to create positive change across the industry.”

