British journalist seeks to reopen prone in model boss assault case

A British reporter has asked a French magistrate to examine lifting a statute of limitations to secure a prosecution against a French fashion boss she accuses of assault, a source close to the case said Tuesday.

Former BBC investigative reporter Lisa Brinkworth in 2020 filed a complaint against Gerald Marie, the former European boss of the Elite Models agency, for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 1998.

Her accusation, as well as claims of rape by three ex-models from 1980 to 1990, triggered a preliminary investigation in France into allegations of "rape and sexual assault, as well as rape and sexual assault of a minor".

Under the statute of limitations, which limits the number of years that can lapse between an alleged crime and the initiation of legal proceedings, it was not clear if a prosecution would be possible.

It was however hoped that, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the complaints would encourage other purported victims to speak up.

But no one has since reported an alleged attack that would fall within the required time limit, according to another source close to the case.

Brinkworth claimed that in 1998, when she was posing as a model during an undercover investigation for a documentary, Marie sexually assaulted her in a Milan nightclub.

But even though she managed to film much of the incident, she says she was prevented from coming forward as the BBC strongly discouraged her from doing so.

This was allegedly to allow the investigation into Marie to continue and because she was bound by a 2001 confidentiality deal between the broadcaster and Elite following a defamation suit.

On January 5, Brinkworth's lawyers filed a new complaint seen by AFP that means an examining magistrate should be appointed to the case.

"The BBC continues to refuse to hand over" the footage to Brinkworth, which impeded her from suing Marie before 2020, the complaint reads.

William Bourdon and Amelie Lefebvre, two of the lawyers representing the journalist, said having a magistrate look over the case "will allow for an essential... debate on the suspension of the statute of limitations in cases of sexual violence when the victim is prevented from taking action by a climate of threats and pressure".

The BBC on Monday said it was taking the matter "very seriously", and understood it was "distressing" for Brinkworth.

"We are doing everything we can to help her pursue her complaint with the French authorities, including providing documents to the French investigators, who have assured us they have what they currently need," a BBC spokesperson said. "We will do whatever we can to help as the process progresses."

At the time of the alleged offences, Elite Models had launched the careers of household names including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Marie's former wife, the supermodel Linda Evangelista.(AFP)