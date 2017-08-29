British Wool acquires Kent Wool Growers operation

British Wool, which has been promoting and selling wool since 1950, has acquired the wool handling operations of Kent Wool Growers based in Ashford, Kent.

Kent Wool Growers has provided a wool handling service to British Wool on a sub-contract basis for many years, and the move will see British Wool continue to operate from the existing depot.

British Wool said that they would continue to “market wool on producers’ behalf returning the true market value for their wool”.

The acquisition follows the recent opening of the new British Wool collection centre in Ropley, Hampshire, and with the Ashford operation they will be able to commitment to providing a “quality, reliable and effective service” to all producers in South East England.

British Wool is a non-profit making organisation, returning to producers the market price for their wool, less its own costs. It has been collection, grading, promoting and selling British fleece wool since 1950.