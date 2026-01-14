Brits turning to AI for “smarter spending” in 2026

New research from American Express (Amex) reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping how consumers plan and make shopping decisions as they look for “savvier ways” to manage their spending in 2026.

The ‘Spending Spotlight’ report states that nearly a third (29 percent) of UK adults either plan to, or will consider using, AI assistants and tools when they shop this year, rising to nearly four in 10 (37 percent) for younger consumers aged 18-34.

Amex adds that for these younger consumers, AI is “rapidly becoming woven into everyday shopping decisions,” as they use it to compare prices (31 percent) and track deals (25 percent), as well as research reviews and key product details (31 percent) and use it to uncover new brands and alternatives (27 percent).

The research also suggests competition for consumer loyalty will intensify among retailers, with savvy shoppers looking for rewards and incentives when deciding where to spend. Two-thirds (66 percent) of respondents said they have used loyalty or rewards points to get a better deal in the past year and plan to continue doing so through 2026.

This reward-seeking focus is also influencing where people choose to shop, adds the research, as six in 10 (61 percent) state they have intentionally chosen to spend with businesses with loyalty programmes and plan to continue spending with them, “reinforcing the importance of rewards to driving repeat custom”.

Dan Edelman, UK general manager of merchant services at American Express, said in a statement: “We’re seeing AI progressing at pace into a valuable companion for shoppers to help them plan and feel confident in their spending decisions.

“What’s also clear is that as people continue to look at savvier ways to spend, being rewarded for their loyalty remains highly important to shoppers. For retailers, that means competing not just on price, but on the quality of information, experience, and incentives they provide.”