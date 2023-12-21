BRJ Group to lead Boardriders’ brands in Japan and Taiwan

Authentic Brands Group has established a new partnership with BRJ Group, which will see the firm lead brands descending from the Boardriders business in Japan and Taiwan.

BRJ Group, together with SMBC Capital Partners as its majority shareholder, is controlled by the existing management of Boardriders Japan and Taiwan, with this latest deal allowing the team to oversee development, manufacturing and distribution of the full portfolio of brands.

These include Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Element and Von Zipper, all of which Authentic acquired back in April 2023 and will now be led in the two regions by 13-year Boardriders veteran Sammy Yoo.

In a release, David Brooks, EVP, action and outdoor sports, lifestyle at Authentic, said: "This partnership with BRJ represents a strategic move for Authentic to strengthen our foothold in these important regions.

"BRJ’s deep understanding of the local Japanese and Taiwanese cultures, coupled with the management team’s proven track record in brand development and distribution for these iconic brands, aligns seamlessly with our expansion strategy."

Through the partnership, Authentic said it hopes to “ignite new opportunities for growth, innovation and engagement” for the Boardriders brands in the two regions that are both “dynamic and thriving action and outdoor sports markets”.