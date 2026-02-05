Brooks Running reports 'record-breaking' global growth of 16 percent YOY for FY25

American sportswear brand Brooks Running reported “record-breaking” global revenue for the fiscal year 2025, reaching a 16 percent increase year-over-year as it builds on its nine consecutive years of growth.

Brooks’ runner-first focus drove strong performance across key markets, with the running brand reporting strong regional performance resulting in a 14 percent growth in North America. In addition, Brooks saw 22 percent growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and 66 percent growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA). The latter surge in growth is partly attributed to a 245 percent increase in sales in China, where Brooks’ was ranked as the leading international brand among sub-three-hour finishers at the Shanghai Marathon,1 one of the biggest marathons in China.

Combined, these results contribute to the 14 percent compound annual growth rate over a nearly 25-year growth period, underlining Brooks’ focus on performance innovation for runners since 2001. Brooks’ focus saw the brand ranked No. 1 in the US for specialty retail for performance running footwear in Q4 2025.

In North America, Brooks Run Club membership surpassed 2 million, doubling year over year. In EMEA, Brooks outpaced market growth in 2025, achieving gains of 22 percent in France and 28 percent in Germany, and secured the No. 1 position in Germany for adult performance running footwear priced 90 billion euros plus. Globally, Brooks’ running clubs became the largest on Strava, with membership more than tripling in 2025.

“Running continues to gain extraordinary momentum around the world as more people choose movement as part of their approach to health and wellness,” said Dan Sheridan, Brooks CEO, in a statement. “Our opportunity ahead is incredibly exciting, and I have great confidence in the entire Brooks global team. Following a record 2025, we enter 2026 energized by the innovations and programs we’ll deliver to runners and retailers worldwide.”

Brooks’ strong results are driven by the ongoing demand for its styles. In 2025, ten of Brooks’ footwear styles achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 20 percent or more. The Glycerin franchise delivered strong results, led by the introduction of DNA Tuned midsole foam, with revenue up 33 percent and unit sales up 27 percent, including a 46 percent revenue increase in Q4. The Adrenaline GTS marked its 25th anniversary with double-digit full-price growth as a top-performing style. Brooks also advanced performance innovation with the launch of the Glycerin Flex, featuring an industry-first articulated midsole.