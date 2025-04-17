Brunello Cucinelli: Growth of 10.5 percent in first three months

Italian premium brand Brunello Cucinelli reported a turnover of 341.5 million euros for its first quarter of 2025, with growth of 10.5 percent at current exchange rates (10 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to the same quarter in the year prior.

Regarding the individual geographic areas, the Americas marked 10.3 percent growth (turnover of 125.9 million), Europe 10.1 percent (sales of 119.7 million) and Asia 11.3 percent (equal to 95.9 million euros).

Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house, emphasised that “The first quarter of 2025 ended with excellent results in both the retail and wholesale channels, and we see great opportunities for our brand in the times to come.

"We consider this a special moment for the entire world. So we have asked all employees in every part of the world and our external contractors to be focused on what our work is, being: confident, educated, lovable, courteous, compact and focused until the economy stabilises, imagining that these difficulties have their cyclical nature and are part of human life; and we hope that conflicts will turn into collaboration between people for a future full of generosity and courage.”

Forecast for 2025: 10 percent growth

Cucinelli added that “the idea is to close 2025 with growth of around 10 percent and with a healthy and balanced level of profitability.”

For the Solomeo fashion house, listed on the Euronext Milan Market, which examined turnover as of March 31, 2025, the beginning of the year was, therefore, decidedly excellent with turnover growth of plus 10.5 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

“The quality of sales is even more significant if we consider the particularly challenging comparative base of the first quarter of 2024, which had recorded overall growth of plus 16.5 percent,” explained the management in a note.

Tariffs: For autumn/winter 2025 the company will work on the new price list in the US

Regarding tariffs, the company stressed that “the introduction of a higher tariff in the US will not produce effects on prices in the first half of the year as, as is our custom during the season, we do not foresee any intervention on the price lists of the spring/summer 2025 collections currently in stores”.

For the autumn/winter 2025 collections, however, the management will work on the new price list in the US, taking into consideration the greater customs burden. “A measure that, given the very high profile of our customers and the nature of our brand and our offer, we do not believe could determine a relevant variation in the purchases of American customers as, moreover, already observed in the past when exchange rate fluctuations had produced similar effects on prices in dollars,” the note read.