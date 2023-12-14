Brunello Cucinelli is once again setting higher sales targets

The Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli SpA has continued its growth course so far in the fourth quarter and raised its sales forecast again shortly before the end of the year.

In view of the “very positive” development in recent weeks, the knitwear specialist now expects sales to increase by 22 to 23 percent in 2023. Annual sales are expected to reach just over 1.1 billion euros, Brunello Cucinelli announced on Wednesday. Only in October did the company increase its forecast to 20 to 22 percent .

The clothing retailer also stated that it expects “very good” margins and results for the current year. Management continues to forecast sales growth of around 10 percent for 2024. The company emphasised that order intake for the coming spring-summer season was “excellent” and announced the opening of further boutiques.