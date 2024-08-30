Brunello Cucinelli records 19 percent growth in operating profit

Revenues at Italian luxury fashion house Brunello Cucinelli of 620.7 million euros, increased by 14.1 percent at current exchange and by 14.7 percent at fixed exchange rates for the first half of 2024.

The company’s EBIT of 104.6 million dollars, was up 19.3 percent, with a margin of 16.9 percent. Net profit for the period of 66.1 million dollars increased by 31.1 percent.

Commenting on the second quarter results and outlook, Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house said: “Sales were excellent, profits were positive and balanced, the brand is fit and healthy, and the feedback on our product offering was highly favourable. All of this leads us to confirm our guidance of a revenue growth for FY 2024 of around 10 percent, with healthy and sustainable profits.”

Based on the year-to-date positive performance, the company confirms growth of around 10 percent for 2024. The company said in a statement that following the strong response to its spring-summer 2025 sales campaigns, reinforces the forecast of 10 percent growth for 2025, with the target of doubling revenues by 2030.